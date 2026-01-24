Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:46 24.01.2026

Invaders hit building of Roshen confectionery factory in Kyiv, one person killed, 2 injured

Photo: https://t.me/oleksiihoncharenko

One woman was killed and two people were injured as a result of a hit on the production building of the Roshen company in the Holosiyivsky district of Kyiv during a missile and drone attack by the Russian occupiers on Kyiv on Saturday night.

Shelling in Kyiv’s Holosiyivsky district caused damage to the top floor of a confectionery factory, killing one person and wounding two others, the Kyiv branch of Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said on Telegram on Saturday morning. The statement did not specify which factory was hit.

Overall, one person was killed and at least four others were wounded in Kyiv as a result of the overnight attack, according to emergency officials.

Lawmaker Viktoria Siumar of the European Solidarity party said a woman was killed in a direct strike by a Shahed drone on a Roshen confectionery factory. The woman was working in a production facility so that people would have fresh products in the morning, Siumar wrote on Facebook, adding that the workshop suffered severe damage and two other employees were wounded.

She also said a fountain and an ice rink well known to Kyiv residents were destroyed.

Siumar said she believed the strike on the factory was deliberate, adding that it underscored the need to step up support for Ukraine’s armed forces.

Lawmaker Oleksiy Honcharenko of the European Solidarity party reported one fatality and a large number of wounded employees but did not specify how many workers were injured at the factory. "Both production and office facilities were hit. In addition to the company’s premises, a square with an ice rink and a fountain was damaged," he wrote on Telegram.

Honcharenko also published photos of a Roshen factory building in Kyiv damaged during the overnight attack. The production building facing the street suffered heavy damage, with the top floor of one section destroyed and windows blown out in others. The building that sustained the damage is adjacent to another factory building bearing the company’s rooftop logo.

Roshen ranked 27th among the world’s largest confectionery manufacturers in 2025. The corporation includes confectionery factories in Kyiv, Kremenchuk and two in Vinnytsia, as well as a dairy plant in Vinnytsia and a biscuit complex in Boryspil, all in Ukraine; a confectionery factory in Klaipeda, Lithuania; and the Bonbonetti Choco factory in Hungary.

Production at Roshen’s Lipetsk factory in Russia has been suspended since April 1, 2017.

Tags: #kyiv #attacks #roshen

