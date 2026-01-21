No grounds for declaring emergency in energy sector in Kharkiv region – Synehubov

Work to eliminate the consequences of enemy shelling of energy infrastructure facilities in the Kharkiv region continues around the clock, Regional Military Administration head Oleh Synehubov has said.

"All power engineers from all services are working around the clock to promptly eliminate the consequences of the shelling over the past week," Synehubov said at a briefing on Wednesday.

According to him, emergency power outages are currently in effect in the region and situations are possible when people could be without power for more than 10 hours. At the same time, Synehubov stressed that there are no grounds for declaring an emergency in the energy sector in the region yet.

"There are no grounds for an emergency at the moment, because we can compare it with Kyiv. However, we are also under threat of shelling, and the enemy strikes almost every day. And now we have information that massive attacks on the energy system of Ukraine are possible. Accordingly, we do not plan to change the curfew. Because what is the idea ofchanging it? So that people can get to heating points around the clock, stay there, get to invincibility points, etc.," Synehubov said

According to him, 950 Invincibility Points and more than 350 heating points, including mobile ones, have been deployed throughout the region. But there is no demand for them.

"When we understand that there is such a need or necessity, of course, if possible, with communication with our military, we may review the terms of the curfew," Synehubov said.