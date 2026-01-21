Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:15 21.01.2026

Ukrainian govt looking for opportunity to provide additional electricity for population

Ukrainian govt looking for opportunity to provide additional electricity for population

Energy companies from several regions have joined in helping Kyiv, where the situation with heat and light is very difficult, and the government is again looking for an opportunity to release additional electricity for the population after reviewing the operation of critical infrastructure facilities, First Deputy Minister of Energy Artem Nekrasov has said.

"The situation in Kyiv and Kyiv region is complicated - the additional load is caused by frost. Emergency crews from Cherkasy, Khmelnytsky, Ternopil regions and Ukrzaliznytsia are helping to restore electricity and heat to the capital," Nekrasov said during a briefing at the Ministry of Energy, which was broadcast online on Telegram on Wednesday.

He noted that the water supply has already been restored in the capital after the massive Russian attack on Tuesday.

"A review of the operation of critical infrastructure facilities is underway at the same time. We are analyzing how much electricity can be released to direct to household consumers," Nekrasov said.

According to him, Kyiv received 55 additional generators from the reserve hub of the Ministry of Energy, and assistance from partners is also expected.

"In general, the situation in the energy system, unfortunately, continues to be difficult. The consequences of Russia’s constant attacks on energy infrastructure facilities are being eliminated. Repair teams of energy workers and the district heating company are working non-stop," Nekrasov said.

The First Deputy Head of the Ministry of Energy also indicated that this night the Russian Federation again struck the energy sector in several regions: as a result, consumers in the Odessa, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv and Zaporizhia regions were left without electricity in the morning. According to him, emergency restoration work has begun in all regions.

He also drew attention to the situation in the Odessa region, where, as in previous weeks, network restrictions remain.

"Ukraine is going through a very difficult and cold winter. This is a challenge for us. But all the teams are working day and night on restoration. We thank the power engineers, utility workers, rescuers and railway workers who, in extremely difficult conditions, are returning warmth and light to people," Nekrasov emphasized.

According to Ukrenergo, due to the difficult situation in the power system caused by Russian shelling, emergency power outages are currently being applied in some regions. In general, electricity restrictions are in effect throughout Ukraine: hourly power outage schedules and power limitation schedules (for industry).

Ukrenergo said emergency power outages will be canceled immediately after the situation in the power system stabilizes.

At the same time, it indicates that electricity consumption on Thursday morning increased by 4.5%, which is explained by the smaller volume of restriction measures in certain regions of Ukraine.

As reported, emergency hourly power outage schedules have not been in effect for a long time for the city of Kyiv, Kyiv region, and part of Odesa region.

