Humanitarian situation in Ukraine discussed in Brussels – URCS director general

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/DotsenkoMaksym

Key challenges in the humanitarian response in Ukraine were the topic of a meeting of high-ranking humanitarian officials in Brussels, said Maksym Dotsenko, Director General of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS).

"I took part in the sixth Humanitarian Senior Officials Meeting (SOM) on Ukraine, held under the auspices of the European Commission. Representatives of leading humanitarian organizations, international partners, and the Ukrainian government participated," Dotsenko wrote on Facebook.

According to him, the meeting focused on the current humanitarian situation in Ukraine and opportunities for ensuring sustainable humanitarian support.

"Particular attention was paid to the key challenges of the humanitarian response and the needs of the affected population, particularly in the context of repeated attacks on critical infrastructure and their impact on the lives of the population, especially in low temperatures," Dotsenko said.