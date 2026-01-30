Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:28 30.01.2026

Russia may launch hybrid war against Ukraine's accession to EU – Zelenskyy

2 min read
Russia will find a way to keep Ukraine out of the European Union; they could launch a hybrid war against it, and they’ve succeeded in doing so within the EU even during wartime, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"After this war, especially after a certain period of lifting sanctions, etc., as they talk about in their bilateral dialogues, Russia will want to ensure that Ukraine stays out of the European Union. They will find a way. I’m not saying they’ll stand in our way and say, ‘I won’t let you in.’ No, that’s definitely not going to happen. It will be different. There will be a hybrid war against Ukraine’s accession to the European Union. They’re succeeding even within the European Union. Even during a war. Even with such a European mono-majority—a community that supports Ukraine’s path to European integration. And over the years… Who knows what it will be like," Zelenskyy said during a meeting with journalists.

The President added that he therefore wants to do everything possible to secure a date for Ukraine’s accession to the EU. "I understand what year we are technically ready. We are demonstrating willingness to engage in dialogue in this area, but I would like Ukraine to receive a clear deadline. Because things will be difficult later," he noted.

Tags: #hybrid_war

