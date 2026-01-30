Interfax-Ukraine
10:12 30.01.2026

Head of Center for Countering Disinformation: Russia will try to actively fight until spring at least

Head of Center for Countering Disinformation: Russia will try to actively fight until spring at least

Russia will attempt to increase pressure on the front throughout February, according to Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation.

"The enemy will try to increase pressure on the front in February, both in the East and elsewhere, but the Russians’ plans are known in advance, and they will not achieve their goals," he wrote on Telegram on Friday.

"Russia will attempt to actively fight until at least spring," Kovalenko added.

