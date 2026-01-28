Energy truce with Russia unlikely – Gerus

Ukrainians should not expect an energy ceasefire with Russia, and it is more important to prepare for the next three weeks of winter, which are expected to be particularly harsh due to freezing temperatures, Andriy Gerus, head of the Ukrainian Parliament’s Committee on Energy, Housing and Utilities, said on Wednesday. He added that the situation should improve around mid-February thanks to increased output from solar power plants.

"I have no information suggesting that an energy ceasefire is imminent. If it happens, it happens, and that would be good. But we need to prepare for the worst based on the situation as it stands today. We need to understand that the next three weeks will not be easy — we need to get through them," Gerus said during a broadcast on the national telethon United News.

According to him, approximately from February 15-20, the situation will become better, because there will be longer daylight hours and more sun, and there are a lot of solar power plants in different regions of Ukraine, and they will help the energy system very seriously.

"Bad news: there will really be frosts, it will be difficult. Good news: we need to hold out for three weeks, and then it will be easier," the head of the Rada’s energy committee summed up.

He also drew attention to the fact that the Russian aggressors, who, in his opinion, "now do not want either peace or a truce, including an energy one," are not even waiting for frosts of minus 20 degrees, because shelling is constantly ongoing in different regions.