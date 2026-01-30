Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:15 30.01.2026

Zelenskyy: Greenland story could be used tomorrow to take away our territories, de jure recognize it

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the Greenland affair could be used to seize territory from Ukraine.

"Also, in my opinion, the Greenland story is a specific one that could be used tomorrow to take away our territories and de jure recognize it. It needs to be looked at that way," Zelenskyy said during a meeting with journalists.

"And when several dozen troops are sent to support Denmark, then… What does that mean? What kind of signal? God be their judge. This is NATO, the entire NATO. We are not part of it. I’m thinking about Ukraine at this moment," the president noted.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen reportedly stated that the kingdom will not give up Greenland, despite US President Donald Trump’s repeated statements about his intention to seize control of the Danish territory. Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen said he had instructed the authorities and residents of the Danish Arctic island to begin preparing for a possible American military invasion, Bloomberg reports.

Trump later announced that, following a productive meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, a framework for a future agreement on Greenland and the entire Arctic region had been established, and a decision had been made not to impose tariffs that were supposed to take effect on February 1.

