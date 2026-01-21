Poroshenko's enterprises install 100 MW of balancing capacity last year

Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org/2026/01/21

MP of Ukraine, leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko said that enterprises under his responsibility installed 100 MW of balancing capacity last year as a response to the Russian occupiers' strikes on Ukrainian civilian energy infrastructure facilities, the political party's website reported on Wednesday.

"We are helping not only the army. The enterprises under my responsibility have installed 100 megawatts of balancing capacity over the past year. Fifty of these are gas compressor stations, five are solar panels, and 45 are generator capacities. The enterprises of the concern spent $65 million on all this, without using a single penny of budget funds," Poroshenko said.

He also reported that he had delivered another batch of ten laundry-and-shower complexes to units of the Defense Forces.

"In 2022, we launched projects to supply laundry-and-shower complexes. This program alone involves almost UAH 300 million, and this is not budget money," the politician said.

As reported on the party’s website, since the launch of the project in 2022, the Poroshenko Fund and volunteers from the public organization Sprava Hromad have produced 321 complexes for the military. "The laundry-and-shower complexes are built using 20-foot containers mounted on trailers. The Titan system quickly heats not only the water but also the interior. Water is heated with firewood, and there is also a 7.5 kW generator. The pump station creates pressure of 3 atmospheres, and four shower points are equipped with water-saving taps. There are also two washing machines and two dryers," the statement said.