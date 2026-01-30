Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:04 30.01.2026

Village of Zlahoda in Dnipropetrovsk region under control of Ukraine’s Defense Forces - 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade

Village of Zlahoda in Dnipropetrovsk region under control of Ukraine’s Defense Forces - 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade

The village of Zlahoda (Synelnykivsky district, Dnipropetrovsk region), whose occupation was previously reported by the OSINT project of DeepState, is in fact under the control of the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Mark Bezruchko, but heavy fighting continues there, according to the brigade’s Telegram channel.

"The 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Mark Bezruchko declares that the village of Zlahoda in Dnipropetrovsk region is under our control. Reports of the enemy’s alleged capture of this village are untrue. Heavy fighting continues daily in Zlahoda area. Units of the 110th Brigade are holding their positions, preventing the enemy from advancing, and systematically eliminating the occupier," the message reads.

Both DeepState and the American Institute for the Study of War maps show Zlahoda as enemy-occupied. Meanwhile, the map of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, based on operational information about the Russian invasion as of 8:00 a.m. Friday, shows the village as located directly on the line of contact.

