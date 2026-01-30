Volunteers of Ukrainian Red Cross from different regions of the country on duty at Kyiv heating stations

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

Volunteers from the Ukrainian Red Cross (URCS) from various regions of the country have been deployed to Kyiv's heating stations.

"The situation in Kyiv remains challenging, particularly on the Left Bank, where many people are left without heat and electricity as a result of shelling... The Ukrainian Red Cross is operating heating stations where people can get hot food and drinks, warm up, charge their mobile devices, and receive hygiene kits," the Ukrainian Red Cross reported on Facebook.

Representatives of the Ukrainian Red Cross (URCS) are on duty at the heating stations around the clock. Currently, volunteers from the URCS rapid response teams in Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, Odesa, Ivano-Frankivsk, Khmelnytsky, and Kyiv regions, as well as staff from the National Committee of the Ukrainian Red Cross, are involved in this work.

The URCS also continues to provide humanitarian support to Kyiv residents. Over the past few days, 5,760 blankets, 1,620 bedding sets, 540 bed linen sets, and 1,620 hygiene kits have been delivered to Kyiv residents.