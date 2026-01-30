Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:52 30.01.2026

Date and location of next talks may be changed – Zelenskyy

2 min read
Date and location of next talks may be changed – Zelenskyy

The next meeting of the Ukrainian, American, and Russian delegations is tentatively scheduled for Sunday, February 1, in Abu Dhabi (UAE), but the date and location may change, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced.

"I don’t know when the next meeting will take place. It was supposed to be on Sunday. We agreed that it will be in Abu Dhabi. And we really need everyone we agreed on to be there, because everyone is waiting for feedback. But the date or location could be changed," Zelenskyy said during a meeting with reporters.

He said this was because "something is happening in the situation with America and Iran" and that could affect the date.

As reported, representatives of Ukraine, the United States, and Russia held trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi (the capital of the United Arab Emirates) on Friday and Saturday, January 23 and January 24.

Rustem Umerov, a member of the Ukrainian delegation and Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), previously reported that the Russian delegation included representatives of military intelligence and the army. The US delegation included President Donald Trump’s special envoys Stephen Witkoff, Jared Kushner, Josh Gruenbaum, General Daniel Driscoll, and General Alexus Grynkevich. Ukraine was represented by Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Budanov, First Deputy Head of the President’s Office Serhiy Kyslytsya, and Servant of the People faction leader David Arakhamia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy earlier announced the next round of talks in Abu Dhabi (UAE) for Sunday, February 1. On January 29, Witkoff announced that the talks would resume "in about a week" and declared progress, citing the Ukrainian side. However, he and Kushner will not be present at these talks.

Tags: #negotiations

MORE ABOUT

20:21 27.01.2026
Batkivschyna Dpty Chair: Security guarantees from USA, EU to open chance for peace

Batkivschyna Dpty Chair: Security guarantees from USA, EU to open chance for peace

19:35 27.01.2026
Zelenskyy, Starmer discuss energy support, ongoing diplomatic work

Zelenskyy, Starmer discuss energy support, ongoing diplomatic work

20:00 26.01.2026
French Ambassador to Ukraine stresses importance of Europeans at Ukraine peace talks

French Ambassador to Ukraine stresses importance of Europeans at Ukraine peace talks

19:11 20.01.2026
Ukraine's Naftogaz, Azerbaijan's SOCAR discuss prospects for cooperation

Ukraine's Naftogaz, Azerbaijan's SOCAR discuss prospects for cooperation

13:51 20.01.2026
Zelenskyy: I don't see dead end in negotiations yet

Zelenskyy: I don't see dead end in negotiations yet

20:14 16.01.2026
Ukrainian, US teams to hold another round of discussions in Miami on Jan 17 – Stefanishyna

Ukrainian, US teams to hold another round of discussions in Miami on Jan 17 – Stefanishyna

20:25 14.01.2026
Zelenskyy speaks with negotiating group: We need to move actively on documents

Zelenskyy speaks with negotiating group: We need to move actively on documents

12:47 07.01.2026
Zelenskyy: We expect Zaporizhia NPP and territorial issues to be discussed with US reps

Zelenskyy: We expect Zaporizhia NPP and territorial issues to be discussed with US reps

17:41 29.12.2025
European Solidarity initiates Rada special session on talks in USA, asks to invite Zelenskyy

European Solidarity initiates Rada special session on talks in USA, asks to invite Zelenskyy

07:43 29.12.2025
Russia does not agree to ceasefire for referendum in Ukraine - Trump

Russia does not agree to ceasefire for referendum in Ukraine - Trump

HOT NEWS

Info about occupation of Ternovate and Richne villages in Zaporizhia region untrue – Voloshin

Zelenskyy: I publicly invite Putin to Kyiv if he decides to come

Zelenskyy tells Trump: Ukraine awaits implementation of agreements on city security during extreme cold

Trump says Russia does not shell Kyiv in recent days, as he raises issue with Putin

France to supply additional aircraft, missiles for air defense this year – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Future Dutch PM rules out talks with Putin, declares support for Ukraine – media

Euroformat plant in Ukraine increases elevator production by 20% in 2025

Rada energy panel summons Energy Ministry leaders, schedules Klitschko meeting

HACC applies preventive measure to former top officials of State Border Service of Ukraine

Ukraine, Netherlands deepen defense ties on drones, air defense, aviation - Fedorov

Rammstein meeting to take place on Feb 12

Russia now refocusing its attacks on logistics - Zelenskyy

Info about occupation of Ternovate and Richne villages in Zaporizhia region untrue – Voloshin

Trump asks to refrain from attacks on Kyiv until Feb 1 - Kremlin

Zelenskyy: PAC-3 missiles arrive for Patriots a day after near blackout

AD
AD