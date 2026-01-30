Date and location of next talks may be changed – Zelenskyy

The next meeting of the Ukrainian, American, and Russian delegations is tentatively scheduled for Sunday, February 1, in Abu Dhabi (UAE), but the date and location may change, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced.

"I don’t know when the next meeting will take place. It was supposed to be on Sunday. We agreed that it will be in Abu Dhabi. And we really need everyone we agreed on to be there, because everyone is waiting for feedback. But the date or location could be changed," Zelenskyy said during a meeting with reporters.

He said this was because "something is happening in the situation with America and Iran" and that could affect the date.

As reported, representatives of Ukraine, the United States, and Russia held trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi (the capital of the United Arab Emirates) on Friday and Saturday, January 23 and January 24.

Rustem Umerov, a member of the Ukrainian delegation and Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), previously reported that the Russian delegation included representatives of military intelligence and the army. The US delegation included President Donald Trump’s special envoys Stephen Witkoff, Jared Kushner, Josh Gruenbaum, General Daniel Driscoll, and General Alexus Grynkevich. Ukraine was represented by Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Budanov, First Deputy Head of the President’s Office Serhiy Kyslytsya, and Servant of the People faction leader David Arakhamia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy earlier announced the next round of talks in Abu Dhabi (UAE) for Sunday, February 1. On January 29, Witkoff announced that the talks would resume "in about a week" and declared progress, citing the Ukrainian side. However, he and Kushner will not be present at these talks.