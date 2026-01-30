Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:33 30.01.2026

AFU General Staff: Osa air defense system, several logistics facilities of Russian invaders in TOT of Zaporizhia region damaged

AFU General Staff: Osa air defense system, several logistics facilities of Russian invaders in TOT of Zaporizhia region damaged

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the destruction of an enemy Osa air defense system in Zaporizhia region and several of its logistics facilities over the past 24 hours – a repair base near Tokmak, logistics warehouses near Okhrymivka, and facilities in Kyrylivka area.

"As part of efforts to reduce the offensive potential of the Russian aggressor, over the past 24 hours, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces detected and successfully destroyed an Osa anti-aircraft missile system near the village of Semenivka in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhia region. A direct hit was recorded," the General Staff said on its Telegram channel on Friday.

Additionally, Ukrainian defenders reportedly struck important enemy logistics facilities in the temporarily occupied territory (TOT) of Zaporizhia. "The location of a maintenance unit of the enemy’s separate special forces brigade near Tokmak, logistics depots for an artillery regiment near Okhrymivka, and facilities of the 76th Airborne Assault Division near Kyrylivka were hit," the General Staff clarified.

The occupiers’ losses are currently being clarified.

A little later, the Unmanned Systems Forces clarified on their Telegram channel that logistics depots belonging to an artillery regiment of the 7th Airborne Assault Division of the Russian Army were hit in Okhrymivka, Zaporizhia region, and logistics depots belonging to a unit of the 76th Airborne Assault Division were hit in Kyrylivka.

The operation was carried out by fighters from the 414th Separate Unmanned Systems Brigade Birds of Madyar using middle strike weapons.

