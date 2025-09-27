Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:45 27.09.2025

If Kyiv is threatened with blackout, Kremlin should know that there will be blackout in Moscow – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that one should not be too careful in rhetoric with the Russians if they threaten, and one should not show weakness if Russia threatens Kyiv with a blackout.

"Indeed, I shared with him [Donald Trump] some vision, and it is true, the realities on the battlefield and some vision of what could be. And I believe that there is an influence on Russia, and we should not expect soft steps from Russia towards Ukraine, and accordingly Ukraine should take corresponding steps towards Russia. And we should not be afraid of this, and we should not be too careful in rhetoric with the Russians if they threaten. I believe that the same rhetoric should be in civilized countries," Zelenskyy said during a briefing on Saturday.

