Facts

17:53 12.05.2023

Zelenskyy signs decree on sanctions against Zaporizhstal

1 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed decrees on several packages of sanctions, including against Zaporizhstal.

"Today is a sanctions day. There are several packages of sanctions, and respective decree have been signed. The first package of sanctions is against Zaporizhstal. By the decree, I imposed restrictions on 41 entities – 13 individuals and 28 legal entities – with the help of which the Russian Federation retained control over the enterprise and caused damage to our economy," the head of state said on the Telegram channel.

"We are launching the procedure of seizing the Russian part – it will work for Ukraine and Ukrainians," Zelenskyy said.

Tags: #sanctions #zaporizhstal

