Zaporizhstal hands modern Mavic drones over to defenders

Zaporizhstal and Metinvest Group, as part of the Steel Front military initiative of Rinat Akhmetov, handed over two modern DJI Mavic 3 reconnaissance drones to the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the information of the enterprise, the transfer of drones took place last week.

"Ukrainian defenders use drones for reconnaissance, correction or destruction. However, their first and most important mission is to contribute to the preservation of the lives of the personnel of the Ukrainian armed forces. That is why there are never many drones, and we systematically transfer these "birds" to our defenders. Two more Mavics from Zaporizhstal and Metinvest are sent to the National Guard," Zaporizhstal's procurement director Yevhen Avdzhi commented on the situation.

At the same time, it is specified that the DJI Mavic 3 is the most needed and popular drone model in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which helps identify and destroy the enemy on the front line. The copter is used for reconnaissance and fire adjustment. The competitive advantage of this model is excellent optics and navigation. Two new Mavics have already been delivered to the Donetsk direction.

Zaporizhstal is one of the largest industrial enterprises in Ukraine, whose products are in great demand among consumers both in the domestic market and in many countries of the world. The plant specializes in high-quality hot-rolled steel coil, hot-rolled sheet, cold-rolled sheet, cold-rolled coil made of carbon and low-alloy steels, as well as steel strip, black tin, bent profile.

The main consumers of products are manufacturers of welded pipes, enterprises of automotive, transport, agricultural engineering, and manufacturers of household appliances.

Zaporizhstal is in the process of integrating into Metinvest Group, the main shareholders of which are PrJSC System Capital Management (71.24%) and Smart Holding (23.76%).

Metinvest Holding LLC is the management company of Metinvest Group.