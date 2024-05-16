Zaporizhstal specialists restore several powerful trucks for AFU

Specialists of Zaporizhia metallurgical plant Zaporozhstal at the repair bases of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) restored several large vehicles – MAZ and two KamAZ – and handed them over to the front, the press service of the mining and metallurgical group Metinvest said.

"We have done quite a large amount of work, involved many people. We have repaired the sides, chassis, and trailer. Now there is a problem with spare parts; they are difficult to find for these machines. However, on our part, we are finding opportunities to solve these problems. We are doing everything to help Ukrainian soldiers," acting Head of Operations of Zaporizhstal Road Transport Department Mykhailo Ovechko said.

Zaporizhstal is one of the largest industrial enterprises in Ukraine. It is in the process of integration into Metinvest group.