Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:54 28.01.2026

PACE recognizes impossibility of holding elections during martial law – CEC

4 min read
PACE recognizes impossibility of holding elections during martial law – CEC

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has adopted a comprehensive resolution "Elections in Times of Crisis" aimed at protecting electoral processes in crisis conditions, the Central Election Commission (CEC) has said.

"PACE noted that elections are increasingly rare in 'normal' conditions. Polarization, disinformation, foreign interference, cyberattacks, climate threats and wars are shaping a new reality of the constant vulnerability of electoral processes in Europe and the world," the commission said on the website on Wednesday.

As noted, the main provisions of the resolution are based on the results of the 2023 Bern Parliamentary Conference "Elections in Times of Crisis: Challenges and Opportunities" during which Chairman of the Central Election Commission Oleh Didenko presented the key challenges for Ukrainian post-war elections.

"The resolution emphasizes that crises are no longer exceptional events: they have become a permanent structural challenge for modern democracy. This requires adaptation and resilience at all stages of the electoral process. The document is a call for states to develop frameworks and practices that would ensure safe elections, while protecting fundamental rights and maintaining public trust in electoral processes," the commission said.

The resolution also outlines Russia's full-scale aggressive war against Ukraine has caused unprecedented pressure on the member states of the Council of Europe and necessitated the application of exceptional measures to preserve democratic processes, renew national security concepts in general, and strengthen electoral security in particular.

PACE stated that the forced involvement of the civilian population of Ukraine in the temporarily occupied territories in the so-called "elections" organized by Russia is a gross violation of international law and completely negates any claims to their legitimacy.

At the same time, the document emphasizes that, according to international standards, it is impossible to hold elections during martial law. It specifically emphasizes the need for international support for Ukraine to prepare safe, inclusive and legitimate post-war elections, when appropriate conditions arise for their holding.

Chairman of the Central Election Commission Didenko said the PACE resolution "Elections in Times of Crisis" is an important document for Ukraine, both in terms of an objective assessment of the consequences of Russian aggression for democratic electoral processes, and as a guideline for preparing for post-war elections.

"The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, in my opinion, objectively assessed the scale of the negative consequences of Russian aggression against Ukraine for democratic electoral processes in Europe and the world and called for support for Ukraine in overcoming them," he said.

Didenko said that in Europe and the world, elections and citizens' electoral rights are facing new systemic challenges – foreignn interference, in particular disinformation, cyber threats, targeted undermining of voters' trust in the expression of will, as well as complicated security conditions for holding elections, under which it is especially important to prevent violations of voters' rights.

"Ukraine will probably also face these challenges in the post-war elections. That is why preparations for their prevention and neutralization have already begun: both at the parliamentary level through the activities of a special Working Group, and at the level of the Central Election Commission through the development and adoption of proposals for legislation on post-war elections, as well as through a systematic study of foreign practices in overcoming such challenges," he said.

Didenko also drew attention to the fact that the PACE resolution specifically emphasizes strengthening international election observation and improving its methodologies. The commission's chairman believes that it is important to use this PACE signal as a basis for a professional discussion on how to strengthen international observation by preventing malicious influence on legitimate missions by Russia and other anti-democratic regimes, as well as by systematically countering the phenomenon of "fake international observers" which Ukraine has repeatedly encountered in the temporarily occupied territories.

Tags: #elections #resolution #pace

MORE ABOUT

21:43 26.01.2026
Mezentseva elected PACE vice-president

Mezentseva elected PACE vice-president

19:37 21.01.2026
CEC proposes 6-month preparatory period after end of martial law before start of electoral process

CEC proposes 6-month preparatory period after end of martial law before start of electoral process

13:57 08.01.2026
Election proposals for wartime and post-war Ukraine due by end of Jan

Election proposals for wartime and post-war Ukraine due by end of Jan

12:32 08.01.2026
Tymoshenko calls for 'political rebuff' to discussions about elections during war

Tymoshenko calls for 'political rebuff' to discussions about elections during war

10:25 05.01.2026
One in 10 Ukrainians believe elections should be held before ceasefire – KIIS survey

One in 10 Ukrainians believe elections should be held before ceasefire – KIIS survey

19:46 25.12.2025
Working group to prepare laws on holding elections during war to meet on Dec 26 – Korniyenko

Working group to prepare laws on holding elections during war to meet on Dec 26 – Korniyenko

12:01 24.12.2025
Zelensyy: Rada can decide date of presidential elections after peace agreement signed

Zelensyy: Rada can decide date of presidential elections after peace agreement signed

10:08 24.12.2025
Zelenskyy: Ukraine may hold elections simultaneously with referendum on peace agreement

Zelenskyy: Ukraine may hold elections simultaneously with referendum on peace agreement

19:54 22.12.2025
Working group to draft bill allowing democratic elections to be held – Rada speaker

Working group to draft bill allowing democratic elections to be held – Rada speaker

13:05 22.12.2025
Working group is being formed in the Rada on possible presidential elections during martial law – MP Arakhamia

Working group is being formed in the Rada on possible presidential elections during martial law – MP Arakhamia

HOT NEWS

France to supply additional aircraft, missiles for air defense this year – Zelenskyy

Ukraine neutralizes 103 of 146 UAVs overnight, hits at 22 locations – Air Force

Emergency power outages introduced in some regions of Ukraine – Ukrenergo

Three people killed, two injured as UAV hits passenger train in Kharkiv region

EU delivers 76 emergency generators to Ukraine

LATEST

Zelenskyy: New SBU operations changing course of wars constantly being planned

France to supply additional aircraft, missiles for air defense this year – Zelenskyy

Ministry of Digital Development wants to support industries at start-up stage through Diia City

Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Fund requires starting budget of EUR 10 mln to operate; EUR 3.55 mln accumulated to date – Berezhna

Further reduction of price cap for Russian oil, fight against shadow fleet to push Russia toward peace – Brusylo

Village of Kutkivka in Kharkiv region under full control of Ukrainian Defense Forces - 16th Army Corps

Pilot 5G network launched in Borodianka, with plans to roll it out later in Kharkiv, Odesa and Kyiv – ministry

URCS assists victims of nighttime Russian air attacks in Kyiv and Zaporizhia regions

France joins the Cultural Resilience Alliance - Berezhna

Ukrainian Railways lowers flags at stations in memory of passengers killed in attack on passenger train

AD
AD