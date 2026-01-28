Ministry of Digital Development wants to support industries at start-up stage through Diia City

Ukraine's Ministry of Digital Transformation is considering updating the special legal and tax regime for Diia City to attract industries that are in the early stages of development but have growth potential, Acting Minister of Digital Transformation Oleksandr Bornyakov said in an interview with the UT-2 YouTube channel and Dou.

As an example, he cited companies producing bionic prosthetics, of which there are currently two in Ukraine, but thanks to Diia City their number could be increased.

"And we create some special, tailored suits for them. We justify the economics of why they're needed. We show that there are two of them now, but they could become, say, ten, but the economic impact will be 'x hundred'," Bornyakov explained.

He clarified that this would allow companies to attract more workers and focus on exports.

The head of the Ministry of Digital Development also announced plans to appoint a deputy for artificial intelligence.

"The ministry must have a dedicated deputy for artificial intelligence. In accordance with our European commitments, we must adopt the AI ​​Act, which directly shapes state policy," Bornyakov explained, adding that he himself has historically worked on artificial intelligence, robotics, and European integration.

The day before, Danylo Hetmantsev, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Tax, and Customs Policy, noted that as of January 1, 2026, Diia City had 3,900 registered residents, of which 3,400 were active companies. In 2025, some 2,200 new companies joined Diia City, and 249 were excluded.

As of the beginning of December 2025, there were 3,159 active entities, which is 43%, or 949, less than the figure for August, when the number of residents reached 2,210.

From January to November 2025, Diia City residents paid UAH 27.7 billion in taxes (excluding the unified social contribution), which is UAH 11.9 billion more than in the same period in 2024. However, UAH 13.4 billion of this amount was paid by taxpayers of the national value-added tax (an increase of UAH 6.0 billion compared to the same period in 2024).