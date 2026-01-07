Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:04 07.01.2026

Declarations from Paris are important signal, but Kremlin may reject peace plan - MP Merezhko

2 min read
Declarations from Paris are important signal, but Kremlin may reject peace plan - MP Merezhko
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/oleksandr.merezhko.2025/

The Paris Declarations are an important political signal of support for Ukraine, but the question remains open whether Kremlin leader Putin will agree to the "peace plan," Member of Parliament Oleksandr Merezhko (Servant of the People faction), chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Foreign Policy and Interparliamentary Cooperation, has said.

"From a political point of view, this is a significant step, since it concerns the possibility of deploying European multinational forces, in particular from Great Britain and France, on the territory of Ukraine. This is an important political signal of support for Ukraine and solidarity with Ukraine. At the same time, the question remains open whether Putin will agree to the "peace plan," Merezhko told Interfax-Ukraine on Wednesday.

In the opinion of the MP, Putin will most likely reject it, as he has done before.

"Several important issues in the peace plan itself also remain unresolved." "An important question is also what kind of support Ukraine will receive from the US in terms of real security guarantees," Merezhko noted.

As reported, the results of the negotiations of the coalition of the willing on Tuesday in the French capital were the Paris Declaration on Ukraine's security guarantees and the Declaration of Intent on the deployment of multinational forces in Ukraine in the event of a peace agreement. The Declaration of Intent was signed by the Presidents of Ukraine and France, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Emmanuel Macron, and the UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Tags: #paris #declarations #merezhko

MORE ABOUT

15:18 07.01.2026
Ukrainian delegation in Paris met with Coalition of Willing national security advisors

Ukrainian delegation in Paris met with Coalition of Willing national security advisors

11:43 07.01.2026
Budanov: We already have concrete results from negotiations in Paris, work ongoing

Budanov: We already have concrete results from negotiations in Paris, work ongoing

10:38 07.01.2026
Zelenskyy on Paris agreements: Importantly, Coalition now has substantive documents in place

Zelenskyy on Paris agreements: Importantly, Coalition now has substantive documents in place

20:41 06.01.2026
Von der Leyen: Meeting of Coalition of the Willing leaders was powerful demonstration of unity for Ukraine

Von der Leyen: Meeting of Coalition of the Willing leaders was powerful demonstration of unity for Ukraine

13:01 06.01.2026
Zelenskyy arrived in Paris - Nykyforov

Zelenskyy arrived in Paris - Nykyforov

12:21 06.01.2026
Zelenskyy and Macron to hold working lunch with US delegation ahead of Coalition of the Willing meeting in Paris - Elysee Palace

Zelenskyy and Macron to hold working lunch with US delegation ahead of Coalition of the Willing meeting in Paris - Elysee Palace

10:39 06.01.2026
Ukraine's allies meet to specify security commitments - media

Ukraine's allies meet to specify security commitments - media

19:55 02.01.2026
Business switches to new land declaration for state land lease from Jan 1

Business switches to new land declaration for state land lease from Jan 1

15:13 29.12.2025
Trump's arrival in Kyiv would be an important signal for Ukraine - MP Merezhko

Trump's arrival in Kyiv would be an important signal for Ukraine - MP Merezhko

15:40 09.12.2025
Peace talks need to return to ceasefire proposal — MP Merezhko

Peace talks need to return to ceasefire proposal — MP Merezhko

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Guarantee №1 is our strong well-equipped army with normal weapons

Zelenskyy: Feb could be working month for legislative changes

Zelenskyy: I think I will meet with Trump soon

Zelenskyy: Russia snubs ceasefire talks while some partners consider doing the same

Zelenskyy: New air defense systems from US have not arrived in Ukraine

LATEST

Vivat Publishing House opens 20th bookstore

Zelenskyy: Guarantee №1 is our strong well-equipped army with normal weapons

Zelenskyy on whether he is considering Kuleba for new position: I won't say

Zelenskyy: Budanov will work on POW exchanges with Umerov

Zelenskyy: Feb could be working month for legislative changes

Zelensky would like the US to repeat the operation with Maduro regarding Kadyrov, so Putin thinks twice

US Coast Guard and military attempting to board Russian 'Shadow Fleet' tanker Marinera - Reuters

Ukrainian Red Cross to help victims of Russian drone attack in Dnipro

Zelenskyy: I think I will meet with Trump soon

Zelenskyy: Russia snubs ceasefire talks while some partners consider doing the same

AD
AD