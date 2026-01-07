Declarations from Paris are important signal, but Kremlin may reject peace plan - MP Merezhko

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/oleksandr.merezhko.2025/

The Paris Declarations are an important political signal of support for Ukraine, but the question remains open whether Kremlin leader Putin will agree to the "peace plan," Member of Parliament Oleksandr Merezhko (Servant of the People faction), chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Foreign Policy and Interparliamentary Cooperation, has said.

"From a political point of view, this is a significant step, since it concerns the possibility of deploying European multinational forces, in particular from Great Britain and France, on the territory of Ukraine. This is an important political signal of support for Ukraine and solidarity with Ukraine. At the same time, the question remains open whether Putin will agree to the "peace plan," Merezhko told Interfax-Ukraine on Wednesday.

In the opinion of the MP, Putin will most likely reject it, as he has done before.

"Several important issues in the peace plan itself also remain unresolved." "An important question is also what kind of support Ukraine will receive from the US in terms of real security guarantees," Merezhko noted.

As reported, the results of the negotiations of the coalition of the willing on Tuesday in the French capital were the Paris Declaration on Ukraine's security guarantees and the Declaration of Intent on the deployment of multinational forces in Ukraine in the event of a peace agreement. The Declaration of Intent was signed by the Presidents of Ukraine and France, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Emmanuel Macron, and the UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.