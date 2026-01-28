Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:41 28.01.2026

Village of Kutkivka in Kharkiv region under full control of Ukrainian Defense Forces - 16th Army Corps

1 min read
Village of Kutkivka in Kharkiv region under full control of Ukrainian Defense Forces - 16th Army Corps
Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

Statements by Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov about alleged "street fighting" and a "cleansing operation" in the village of Kutkivka in Kupyansk district of Kharkiv region are untrue, the 16th Army Corps stated.

"The village of Kutkivka, located in the area of ​​responsibility of the 16th Army Corps, is under the full control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. No losses of positions have been recorded," the corps said in a Telegram post.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces noted that the enemy is attempting infiltration in small groups, but these actions are being promptly identified and stopped.

"Units of the 151st Separate Mechanized Brigade are effectively destroying enemy groups on the approaches to populated areas or while they are hiding in destroyed buildings," the military added.

As the 16th Army Corps noted, information about the "capture" of Kutkivka "is another element of the enemy’s information and psychological operations and has nothing to do with the real situation."

Tags: #kutkivka #defense_forces

MORE ABOUT

09:54 22.01.2026
Ukraine destroys 80 of 94 Russian UAVs, overnight, hits at 10 locations – Air Force

Ukraine destroys 80 of 94 Russian UAVs, overnight, hits at 10 locations – Air Force

10:03 13.01.2026
Ukraine's air defense neutralize 7 missiles and 247 enemy UAVs, with hits recorded at 24 locations

Ukraine's air defense neutralize 7 missiles and 247 enemy UAVs, with hits recorded at 24 locations

14:10 07.01.2026
Defense forces hit oil depot in Russia's Belgorod region, warehouse – AFU General Staff

Defense forces hit oil depot in Russia's Belgorod region, warehouse – AFU General Staff

09:26 06.01.2026
Ukraine neutralizes 53 of 61 drones, records hits at 6 locations – Ukrainian Air Force

Ukraine neutralizes 53 of 61 drones, records hits at 6 locations – Ukrainian Air Force

15:54 19.12.2025
Defense forces destroy massive enemy armor concentration near Pokrovsk – 7th Corps

Defense forces destroy massive enemy armor concentration near Pokrovsk – 7th Corps

14:39 18.12.2025
SBU counterintelligence exposes 68 Russian agents in Defense Forces since invasion

SBU counterintelligence exposes 68 Russian agents in Defense Forces since invasion

15:06 13.12.2025
Defense forces liberate Kondrashivka, Radkivka, several districts in Northern Kupiansk – National Guard

Defense forces liberate Kondrashivka, Radkivka, several districts in Northern Kupiansk – National Guard

15:34 02.12.2025
Ukraine continues mopping up Russian units on Pokrovsk axis, despite Russian claims

Ukraine continues mopping up Russian units on Pokrovsk axis, despite Russian claims

14:41 01.12.2025
Air Defense foreces destroy more than 9,000 air targets in Nov

Air Defense foreces destroy more than 9,000 air targets in Nov

14:59 29.11.2025
Defense forces hit Afipsky Oil Refinery, aircraft repair plant, other occupier facilities – AFU General Staff

Defense forces hit Afipsky Oil Refinery, aircraft repair plant, other occupier facilities – AFU General Staff

HOT NEWS

France to supply additional aircraft, missiles for air defense this year – Zelenskyy

Ukraine neutralizes 103 of 146 UAVs overnight, hits at 22 locations – Air Force

Emergency power outages introduced in some regions of Ukraine – Ukrenergo

Three people killed, two injured as UAV hits passenger train in Kharkiv region

EU delivers 76 emergency generators to Ukraine

LATEST

PACE recognizes impossibility of holding elections during martial law – CEC

Zelenskyy: New SBU operations changing course of wars constantly being planned

France to supply additional aircraft, missiles for air defense this year – Zelenskyy

Ministry of Digital Development wants to support industries at start-up stage through Diia City

Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Fund requires starting budget of EUR 10 mln to operate; EUR 3.55 mln accumulated to date – Berezhna

Further reduction of price cap for Russian oil, fight against shadow fleet to push Russia toward peace – Brusylo

Pilot 5G network launched in Borodianka, with plans to roll it out later in Kharkiv, Odesa and Kyiv – ministry

URCS assists victims of nighttime Russian air attacks in Kyiv and Zaporizhia regions

France joins the Cultural Resilience Alliance - Berezhna

Ukrainian Railways lowers flags at stations in memory of passengers killed in attack on passenger train

AD
AD