Village of Kutkivka in Kharkiv region under full control of Ukrainian Defense Forces - 16th Army Corps

Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

Statements by Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov about alleged "street fighting" and a "cleansing operation" in the village of Kutkivka in Kupyansk district of Kharkiv region are untrue, the 16th Army Corps stated.

"The village of Kutkivka, located in the area of ​​responsibility of the 16th Army Corps, is under the full control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. No losses of positions have been recorded," the corps said in a Telegram post.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces noted that the enemy is attempting infiltration in small groups, but these actions are being promptly identified and stopped.

"Units of the 151st Separate Mechanized Brigade are effectively destroying enemy groups on the approaches to populated areas or while they are hiding in destroyed buildings," the military added.

As the 16th Army Corps noted, information about the "capture" of Kutkivka "is another element of the enemy’s information and psychological operations and has nothing to do with the real situation."