Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:12 21.01.2026

We are moving; cautious optimism is the term I would use - Budanov on peace process

1 min read
The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, has expressed "cautious optimism" about the peace process, emphasizing that "the movement really exists."

"I’ll be honest, we are moving. And cautious optimism is the term I would use to clearly describe this situation," he said at a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday.

Budanov expressed hope that Ukraine is "on the path to a radical resolution of the war."

"We are moving. We cannot say that peace will be guaranteed tomorrow. If someone says so, it is definitely not true," the head of the Office emphasized.

At the same time, he emphasized that "a lot of efforts are being made."

"First of all, efforts are being made on our part, on the part of the United States. Whether someone likes it or not, this movement exists. It really exists. And we are really making progress. Will we be able to achieve success in the near future or not? Also, a lot depends on the Russian Federation. You understand who we are dealing with," Budanov said.

Tags: #peace_process #world_economic_forum #budanov

