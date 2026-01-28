URCS assists victims of nighttime Russian air attacks in Kyiv and Zaporizhia regions

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) has provided assistance to victims of another Russian nighttime airstrike in the Kyiv region and Zaporizhia.

"The rapid response unit of the National Committee of the Ukrainian Red Cross was involved in the elimination of the consequences of the attack in Bilogorodka (Kyiv region - IF-U) this night," the URCS reported on Facebook on Wednesday.

Volunteers, together with rescuers from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, conducted a house-to-house round of houses to identify victims. Volunteers provided first psychological aid to three residents.

In Zaporizhia, the URCS rapid response unit in the Zaporizhia region, together with other rescue services, worked at the site of a missile strike.

As reported, Zaporizhia was hit by a Russian missile strike: more than 100 apartments in high-rise buildings and about 20 cars were damaged, and a fire broke out on the spot. One person sought medical help.

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, a fire broke out in an apartment on the 7th floor of a seven-story resident