Further reduction of price cap for Russian oil, fight against shadow fleet to push Russia toward peace – Brusylo

Deputy Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Ihor Brusylo held a meeting with Director General Political at the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office Edward Llewellyn, they discussed, in particular, the issue of increasing sanctions pressure on Russia.

"During the meeting, they discussed the progress of negotiations to achieve a decent peace. The Deputy Head of the President’s Office said it is important to increase sanctions pressure on Russia, since the reduction of Russia’s income from the sale of energy resources remains an important tool for influencing its ability to continue aggression," the presidential press service said.

The parties agreed on positions ahead of a meeting of European representatives in the UK next week, which will be dedicated to further decisions against the Russian shadow fleet.

Among Ukraine’s key priorities are reducing the price of Russian oil below $30, banning tankers from entering European ports and passing through European straits, denying insurance to operating companies, and discouraging the use of European tankers to transport Russian oil.

"Further reduction of the marginal price for Russian oil and active opposition to the shadow fleet will force Russia to be more open to peace," Brusylo said.

During the meeting, Brusylo informed about the consequences of Russian attacks on energy facilities in Ukraine and handed over a list of equipment needed to restore the energy system. Ukraine is counting on an additional package of assistance from the UK. In turn, Llewellyn noted the resilience of Ukrainians and assured of continued British support.

In addition, during the meeting, they discussed the start of joint work on a draft legally binding agreement on the deployment of multinational forces in Ukraine within the framework of the Coalition of the Willing. The corresponding declaration was signed by the leaders of Ukraine, Great Britain and France in Paris on January 6.