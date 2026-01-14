Witkoff, Kushner plan to visit Moscow soon to meet with Putin – media

US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are planning to visit Moscow soon to meet with Vladimir Putin, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

" The people, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private deliberations, said the meeting could take place this month but cautioned that plans weren’t finalized, and the timing could slip due to events in Iran where more than two weeks of unrest have roiled the country," the report said.

A White House spokesman said no such meeting was currently planned. The Kremlin did not respond to a request for comment.

It remains unclear how interested Putin is in this second meeting with US officials, one of the sources said.

The discussions are expected to address security guarantees that the US and Europe will provide to Ukraine to ensure compliance with any peace deal, as well as the country's post-war reconstruction.