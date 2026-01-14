Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:45 14.01.2026

Witkoff, Kushner plan to visit Moscow soon to meet with Putin – media

1 min read

US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are planning to visit Moscow soon to meet with Vladimir Putin, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

" The people, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private deliberations, said the meeting could take place this month but cautioned that plans weren’t finalized, and the timing could slip due to events in Iran where more than two weeks of unrest have roiled the country," the report said.

A White House spokesman said no such meeting was currently planned. The Kremlin did not respond to a request for comment.

It remains unclear how interested Putin is in this second meeting with US officials, one of the sources said.

The discussions are expected to address security guarantees that the US and Europe will provide to Ukraine to ensure compliance with any peace deal, as well as the country's post-war reconstruction.

Tags: #witkoff #kushner

MORE ABOUT

11:34 07.01.2026
Witkoff: We’re largely finished with security protocols, supported by Trump, we’re also very close to finishing up robust prosperity agreement

Witkoff: We’re largely finished with security protocols, supported by Trump, we’re also very close to finishing up robust prosperity agreement

16:41 29.12.2025
Umerov and Zelenskyy agree with Witkoff on further contacts, next steps

Umerov and Zelenskyy agree with Witkoff on further contacts, next steps

18:35 25.12.2025
Zelenskyy: Talk with Witkoff, Kushner – good ideas for lasting peace

Zelenskyy: Talk with Witkoff, Kushner – good ideas for lasting peace

09:05 15.12.2025
Witkoff says 'significant progress' in Ukraine-US talks with Zelenskyy

Witkoff says 'significant progress' in Ukraine-US talks with Zelenskyy

09:09 03.12.2025
Moscow talks with Trump envoys yield nothing on Ukraine, Putin aide confirms

Moscow talks with Trump envoys yield nothing on Ukraine, Putin aide confirms

17:36 02.12.2025
Zelenskyy may meet with Witkoff, Kushner in Europe on Wed – media

Zelenskyy may meet with Witkoff, Kushner in Europe on Wed – media

17:52 01.12.2025
Kallas on Witkoff's upcoming Moscow talks: I'm afraid Ukraine will be forced to make concessions again

Kallas on Witkoff's upcoming Moscow talks: I'm afraid Ukraine will be forced to make concessions again

16:58 01.12.2025
Zelenskyy, Macron, Starmer speak with Witkoff; agree to discuss more details in person

Zelenskyy, Macron, Starmer speak with Witkoff; agree to discuss more details in person

15:12 01.12.2025
Trump confirms Witkoff's meeting with Putin this week

Trump confirms Witkoff's meeting with Putin this week

20:14 26.11.2025
Moscow expects detailed contacts between Witkoff and Putin

Moscow expects detailed contacts between Witkoff and Putin

HOT NEWS

Currently 2 mln Ukrainians 'wanted' by Defense Ministry, 200,000 soldiers AWOL – Fedorov

Rada extends martial law, general mobilization

Rada appoints Fedorov as Minister of Defense

MP Tymoshenko confirms searches at Batkivschyna office, rejects accusations, claims political persecution

Ukrainian govt instructs Ministry of Health, consumer watchdog to monitor medicine prices – PM

LATEST

Currently 2 mln Ukrainians 'wanted' by Defense Ministry, 200,000 soldiers AWOL – Fedorov

Rada extends martial law, general mobilization

ATB food retailer increases product supplies to its stores in Kyiv

Rada appoints Fedorov as Minister of Defense

Fedorov, if appointed Defense Minister, will conduct an audit of ministry

Veterans' hospital receives 5 generators from Poroshenko Foundation

Razumkov opposes depriving all men 25+ who enter higher, pre-higher and vocational education institutions right to deferment

Ukraine's Asset Recovery Agency conducts checks of Borzhava resort land auctions winners

Mandatory evacuation of children from five settlements announced in Zaporizhia region – Ministry of Development

MP Tymoshenko confirms searches at Batkivschyna office, rejects accusations, claims political persecution

AD
AD