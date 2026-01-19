Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:49 19.01.2026

Witkoff, Kushner to discuss Ukraine peace plan with Putin's representative in Davos on Jan 20 - media

1 min read

US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner will meet with Vladimir Putin's special envoy Kirill Dmitriev on the issue of ending the war in Ukraine on January 20 in Davos during the World Economic Forum, Axios reported on Monday, citing a source.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin's special envoy Dmitriev will meet with US President Donald Trump's envoys - Witkoff and Kushner - tomorrow in Davos to discuss the US peace plan, a source confirmed," said Axios Barak Ravid on X.

Tags: #davos #witkoff #kushner

MORE ABOUT

11:19 19.01.2026
Path to peace in Ukraine to be discussed on Tue at WEF in Davos

Path to peace in Ukraine to be discussed on Tue at WEF in Davos

20:25 16.01.2026
Results of meetings in Davos must be productive - Zelenskyy

Results of meetings in Davos must be productive - Zelenskyy

14:18 15.01.2026
Ukraine at the highest level to participate at annual Davos forum – FM Sybiha

Ukraine at the highest level to participate at annual Davos forum – FM Sybiha

20:09 14.01.2026
Pinchuk Foundation to hold series of Ukrainian events in Davos on occasion of WEF 2026

Pinchuk Foundation to hold series of Ukrainian events in Davos on occasion of WEF 2026

11:45 14.01.2026
Witkoff, Kushner plan to visit Moscow soon to meet with Putin – media

Witkoff, Kushner plan to visit Moscow soon to meet with Putin – media

19:52 13.01.2026
Davos leaders to press Trump on backing Paris-week agreements – media

Davos leaders to press Trump on backing Paris-week agreements – media

18:19 13.01.2026
Partner countries must step up pressure on Russia, will discuss security guarantees for Ukraine in Davos – Dutch PM

Partner countries must step up pressure on Russia, will discuss security guarantees for Ukraine in Davos – Dutch PM

11:34 07.01.2026
Witkoff: We’re largely finished with security protocols, supported by Trump, we’re also very close to finishing up robust prosperity agreement

Witkoff: We’re largely finished with security protocols, supported by Trump, we’re also very close to finishing up robust prosperity agreement

16:41 29.12.2025
Umerov and Zelenskyy agree with Witkoff on further contacts, next steps

Umerov and Zelenskyy agree with Witkoff on further contacts, next steps

18:35 25.12.2025
Zelenskyy: Talk with Witkoff, Kushner – good ideas for lasting peace

Zelenskyy: Talk with Witkoff, Kushner – good ideas for lasting peace

HOT NEWS

Ukraine, IAEA to hold joint meeting on nuclear plants amid Russian threats

There’re dead and wounded due to enemy airstrike on Kharkiv – mayor

Zelenskyy: AFU transforming system to counteract Shahed UAVs

Power outages in 5 regions after overnight attacks, emergency outages in several regions – Energy ministry

Enemy tries to increase pressure, AFU holds firm – Syrsky

LATEST

Ukraine, IAEA to hold joint meeting on nuclear plants amid Russian threats

Emergency Service deploys 41 mobile kitchens in Kyiv – Svyrydenko

Trump says Europe ought to focus on Russian-Ukrainian war, not on Greenland – media

I extend my deepest condolences to people of South Africa following tragic loss of 13 schoolchildren in Vaal transport crashto the people of South Africa over death of schoolchildren

European Solidarity initiates early dissolution of Rada Temporary Investigative Commission – faction

There’re already four victims in Kharkiv – Synehubov

There’re dead and wounded due to enemy airstrike on Kharkiv – mayor

'Referendum on Peace' is political metaphor rather than specific legal instrument - Fmr CEC dpty chair

'Heat from Poland for Kyiv' raises over $830,000 in 4 days

Zelenskyy: AFU transforming system to counteract Shahed UAVs

AD
AD