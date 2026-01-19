Witkoff, Kushner to discuss Ukraine peace plan with Putin's representative in Davos on Jan 20 - media

US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner will meet with Vladimir Putin's special envoy Kirill Dmitriev on the issue of ending the war in Ukraine on January 20 in Davos during the World Economic Forum, Axios reported on Monday, citing a source.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin's special envoy Dmitriev will meet with US President Donald Trump's envoys - Witkoff and Kushner - tomorrow in Davos to discuss the US peace plan, a source confirmed," said Axios Barak Ravid on X.