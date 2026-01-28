Ukraine repels 93 Russian attacks on Tue – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 93 combat clashes have taken place, the General Staff of the Armed Forces reports in operational information as of 22:00 on Tuesday.

"The enemy carried out 67 air strikes, dropping 184 guided bombs. In addition, it used 5,261 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,993 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops," the General Staff said

According to information from the General Staff, the hottest situation today was in the Pokrovsk and Hulaipole directions, where the aggressor carried out 27 and 20 assault and offensive actions, respectively.