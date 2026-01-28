Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:11 28.01.2026

Russian drone attack debris sparks fire in Kyiv's Holosiivsky district, damages high-rise - mayor

1 min read

In the Holosiivsky district of the capital, fragments of an unmanned aerial vehicle fell on the roof of a two-story non-residential building, causing a fire, and the blast wave damaged the windows and roof of a 17-story residential building nearby.

"The fall of fragments of a UAV in the Holosiivsky district onto the roof of a two-story non-residential building caused a fire. It has already been extinguished. Also in the Holosiivsky district, as a result of the fall of fragments of a UAV in an open area - onto the roadway, the blast wave damaged the windows and roof of a 17-story residential building," Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said on his Telegram channel.

According to him, there were no casualties as a result of the enemy attack.

