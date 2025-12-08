Starmer, Macron and Merz support peace talks to achieve sustainable peace

The UK supports Ukraine, particularly in peace talks, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said at the start of a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Starmer emphasized that the principles "we've been working on for a very long time" remain unchanged: "We support Ukraine, and if there is to be a ceasefire, it must be fair and lasting." At the same time, the Prime Minister added that Ukraine is supported in the negotiations, but we must ensure "that it is a fair and lasting settlement, and that we can achieve it."

In turn, Macron emphasized that "we all support Ukraine, and we all support peace and peace negotiations to achieve a sustainable, lasting peace, and I think we have many cards in our hands."

According to the French president, these are the facts that Ukraine is resisting in this war, and that the Russian economy is beginning to suffer, especially after the latest sanctions from Europe and the United States.

The German Chancellor added that the coming days could be "a decisive moment for all of us," and that he is monitoring the Ukrainian side's negotiations with the United States, as well as the talks in Moscow.

"I look forward to hearing your views on the possible outcome of these negotiations. We continue to firmly support Ukraine and provide assistance to your country, because we all know that the fate of this country is the fate of Europe," Merz emphasized.

He added that no one should doubt Ukraine's support.

"I'm skeptical about some of the details we see in the documents coming from the American side, but we need to talk about this," Merz said.