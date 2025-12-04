Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:17 04.12.2025

Macron calls on China to join peaceful settlement in Ukraine at meeting with Xi in Beijing

2 min read
Macron calls on China to join peaceful settlement in Ukraine at meeting with Xi in Beijing
Photo: Фото АР

French President Emmanuel Macron met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday morning as part of a three-day state visit focused on trade and diplomacy, The Washington Post has reported.

The French leader is reportedly seeking to engage Beijing in pressure on Russia to reach a ceasefire with Ukraine after a recent surge in diplomatic activity around a U.S.-led peace plan.

"We are facing the risk of a collapse of the international order that has brought peace to the world for decades, and in this context, dialogue between China and France is more important than ever, " Macron said Thursday.

"I hope that China will join our call, our efforts to achieve at least a ceasefire in the form of a moratorium on attacks on critical infrastructure as soon as possible," he added.

Xi did not respond to France’s call, but said "China supports all efforts to achieve peace" and called for a peace agreement that would be accepted by all parties.

China has provided strong diplomatic support to Russia since its invasion of Ukraine, and has also provided economic assistance through increased trade.

Xi called for strengthening political trust with France through mutual support and demonstrating each other’s "independence."

"No matter how the external environment changes, the two sides as major powers should always demonstrate independence and strategic vision, show mutual understanding and mutual support for each other on major issues and important critical problems. China and France should demonstrate their sense of responsibility, hold high the banner of multilateralism ... and stand firmly on the right side of history," he said.

Tags: #china #macron

MORE ABOUT

18:52 01.12.2025
Macron expresses condolences over Russian strike on Dnipro

Macron expresses condolences over Russian strike on Dnipro

18:44 01.12.2025
Macron on corruption scandal: You don't see such anti-corruption steps in Russia, where real dictatorship reigns

Macron on corruption scandal: You don't see such anti-corruption steps in Russia, where real dictatorship reigns

18:36 01.12.2025
Macron: Ukraine is the only one who can discuss territorial issue

Macron: Ukraine is the only one who can discuss territorial issue

18:13 01.12.2025
Macron announces completion of work on security guarantees, talks with USA expected

Macron announces completion of work on security guarantees, talks with USA expected

16:58 01.12.2025
Zelenskyy, Macron, Starmer speak with Witkoff; agree to discuss more details in person

Zelenskyy, Macron, Starmer speak with Witkoff; agree to discuss more details in person

16:47 01.12.2025
Macron to ask Xi Jinping to ‘influence’ Russia to achieve ceasefire in Ukraine – media

Macron to ask Xi Jinping to ‘influence’ Russia to achieve ceasefire in Ukraine – media

16:24 01.12.2025
Zelenskyy and Macron discuss negotiations to end the war

Zelenskyy and Macron discuss negotiations to end the war

18:21 25.11.2025
Talks gain momentum, opening path to real progress toward lasting peace – Macron

Talks gain momentum, opening path to real progress toward lasting peace – Macron

19:29 17.11.2025
Zelenskyy, Macron take part in forum on joint drone production

Zelenskyy, Macron take part in forum on joint drone production

17:25 17.11.2025
Macron: Everything ready for peace, only Russia refuses and wants to continue the war

Macron: Everything ready for peace, only Russia refuses and wants to continue the war

HOT NEWS

Military recruiter fatally wounded in Lviv, attacker detained – PGO

Russian strikes leave over 100,000 Ukrainian consumers without power in 3 regions

UNGA supports Ukrainian resolution for return of Ukrainian children by over 90 votes to 12, with 57 abstentions

Ukraine invited to visit USA to continue talks – Sybiha

Explosion rocks Kharkiv: one person dies, two injured – mayor

LATEST

As long as Ukraine bleeds, no one in this room can feel safe – FM Sybiha

Ukrainian units continue to hold northern part of Pokrovsk – Syrsky

Russian attacks knock out Kherson CHP, leave over 40,000 people without heat - official

Half of Europeans see Trump as enemy of Europe, rate risk of war with Russia as 'high ' - survey

Military recruiter fatally wounded in Lviv, attacker detained – PGO

SBU detains FSB agents helping Russia attack targets near Izium in Kharkiv region

All-Ukrainian student competitions in Intl Humanitary Law held in Kyiv

Russian strikes leave over 100,000 Ukrainian consumers without power in 3 regions

Ukraine drops motivation letters from 2026 university admissions

Ukraine allocates UAH 224 mln for heating equipment in Sumy, UAH 1.76 bln for road repairs in southern regions

AD
AD