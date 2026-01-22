Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:43 22.01.2026

Zelenskyy, Parmelin discuss additional contribution from Switzerland to Ukraine Energy Support Fund

1 min read
Presidents of Ukraine and Switzerland Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Guy Parmelin discussed the possibility of an additional contribution from Switzerland to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund.

"I briefed him on the situation in Ukraine amid Russia’s ongoing attacks on energy facilities and the truly heroic, around-the-clock work of our repair crews. We discussed the possibility of an additional Swiss contribution to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund. We also addressed diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving a dignified peace and the importance of strengthening sanctions against Russia. I thank Switzerland for its steadfast support of Ukraine!" Zelenskyy wrote on the Telegram channel following the meeting with the Swiss president in Davos.

Tags: #support #energy #contribution #switzerland

