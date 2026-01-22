Zelenskyy: From words about new order, we must move on to actions on land, in air, at sea

Photo: President's Office / www.president.gov.ua

Leaders talk about the need to protect European interests, but they hope that someone else will do it for them, we must act now to build a new order, said President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

