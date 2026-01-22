Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:50 22.01.2026

Zelenskyy: From words about new order, we must move on to actions on land, in air, at sea

Photo: President's Office / www.president.gov.ua

Leaders talk about the need to protect European interests, but they hope that someone else will do it for them, we must act now to build a new order, said President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at the World Economic Forum in Davos that leaders say they must protect European interests, but hope someone else will do it for them. He added that something is needed to replace the old world order and that a new world order cannot be built with words alone — only actions create a real order.

