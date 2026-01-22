Ukraine receives energy equipment from six European countries to restore energy system – Shmyhal

Photo: Denys_Smyhal /t.me/Denys_Smyhal

Ukraine received another batch of technical assistance from six European countries to restore the energy infrastructure, the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine reported, citing First Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal.

He said Ukraine has received six humanitarian shipments from the Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland, Finland, Spain, and Norway, including power transformers, distribution cabinets, generators, and lighting towers. He added that on January 23, a shipment of energy equipment from the Czech Republic is expected to arrive, while 400 generators are being sent to the capital from Poland. In addition, aid from Austria is already on its way to the Ministry of Energy’s backup hub.

"Twenty shipments — totaling 114 tonnes of equipment — have already been sent to fuel and energy companies and critical infrastructure. All responsible parties have been tasked with processing the incoming aid quickly, as the speed of restoring electricity and heat to homes depends directly on this," Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.