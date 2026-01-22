EU allocates first EUR 10 mln to create new Special Tribunal to prosecute Russian leaders – Kallas

The EU on Thursday allocated the first EUR 10 million to create a new Special Tribunal to prosecute Russian leaders for their role in Russia's war against Ukraine, said the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas.

"Russia’s leaders are responsible for this war, and they must be held accountable. There can be no impunity. A pleasure to discuss with Alain Berset and sign the contract with the Council of Europe," she wrote on X.