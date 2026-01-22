Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:48 22.01.2026

Lithuania sends over 90 generators to Ukraine – govt

2 min read

Lithuania is sending over 90 generators to Ukraine to ensure the operation of heating, electricity and critical infrastructure, Lithuanian Prime Minister Inga Ruginienė announced.

"Ukrainians face severe power & heating shortages due to Russia’s relentless shelling of energy infrastructure – a deliberate, brutal strategy used every winter since the start of the war, this time with particular intensity and recklessness. Lithuania is sending 90+ generators to keep heating, electricity, and critical infrastructure running," she wrote on social media X.

The Prime Minister stressed that Lithuania stands firmly on the side of Ukraine.

"On Ukraine’s Unity Day, we are sending warmth from Lithuania - electricity generators worth more than EUR 2 million. Lithuania stands with Ukraine. Slava Ukraini!" Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys wrote on the social network X.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha also reported that he had a conversation with his Lithuanian colleague and friend Kęstutis Budrys, thanked him for the announced assistance.

"Sincerely grateful for the important news that Lithuania is providing Ukraine with critically important additional energy assistance - a large number of generators to strengthen our resilience. It is vital and timely assistance," Sybiha wrote.

He briefed his counterpart on the situation on the battlefield and the latest developments in the peace talks.

The ministers agreed on further contacts at various levels and coordinated positions ahead of international events to be held next week.

They paid particular attention to the next steps in advancing Ukraine’s integration into the EU.

"On this symbolic day — Ukrainian Unity Day — I expressed my gratitude to Kęstutis for his personal efforts in support of Ukraine and congratulated him on being awarded the Order of Merit by President Zelenskyy," Sybiha reported.

Tags: #generators #lithuania #aid

