President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Vladimir Putin has some successes in the fight for Russian frozen assets in Europe.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday at the World Economic Forum in Davos that Nicolás Maduro is in court in New York, but Vladimir Putin is not. He noted that this is the fourth year of the largest war in Europe since World War II and added that the person who started it is not only free but is still fighting over his frozen assets in Europe.

Zelenskyy said Putin has had some successes, pointing out that he is the one deciding how Russia’s frozen assets should be used, not those with the power to hold him accountable for the war.