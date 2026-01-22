Zelenskyy criticizes West for lack of real aid to people of Belarus, Iran in fight for freedom

Photo: screenshot

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at the World Economic Forum in Davos that regarding Iran, everyone is waiting to see what the United States will do. He said the world offers nothing, Europe offers nothing, and no one wants to engage in supporting the Iranian people and the democracy they need. Zelenskyy warned that when help is refused to people fighting for freedom, the consequences always return and are negative, citing Belarus in 2020 as an example, when no one helped its people.