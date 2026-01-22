Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:01 22.01.2026

Ukrainian Red Cross Society provides assistance to victims of Russian UAV attack on Zaporizhia

Ukrainian Red Cross Society provides assistance to victims of Russian UAV attack on Zaporizhia

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) provided assistance to victims of the nighttime Russian UAV attack on Zaporizhia.

"This night, the Ukrainian Red Cross Society rapid response unit in Zaporizhia region, together with other rescue services, worked at the scene of the liquidation of the consequences of another attack on Zaporizhia. Volunteers provided first aid and first psychological assistance to the victims," ​​the Ukrainian Red Cross Society said on Facebook on Thursday.

As reported, one person was injured as a result of the Russian UAV shelling of Zaporizhia on the night of January 22. According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, one of the city's shopping centers and residential buildings were damaged.

