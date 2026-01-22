Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:58 22.01.2026

Two volunteers killed at entrance to Kozacha Lopan due to Russian drone strike

1 min read

On Thursday, between 11:30-12:00, the Russian Armed Forces attacked Kozacha Lopan of the Derhachi community of Kharkiv region with fpv drones, killing two volunteers, said head of the city administration Viacheslav Zadorenko.

"At the entrance to Kozacha Lopan, occupiers targeted a civilian vehicle carrying two local volunteers delivering bread to residents still living in the village. The vehicle was destroyed, and the two men inside, aged 35 and 63, were killed on the spot from their injuries," wrote Zadorenko on his Telegram channel.

He added that around the same time, a Russian drone attacked a civilian car traveling through Ruska Lozova. Two men were inside the vehicle and were able to get out in time. One of them, a 70-year-old local resident, later sought medical attention. His life is not in danger.

Tags: #volunteers #kharkiv #victims

MORE ABOUT

17:17 19.01.2026
There’re already four victims in Kharkiv – Synehubov

There’re already four victims in Kharkiv – Synehubov

16:06 19.01.2026
There’re dead and wounded due to enemy airstrike on Kharkiv – mayor

There’re dead and wounded due to enemy airstrike on Kharkiv – mayor

11:12 19.01.2026
Russia again targets critical infrastructure in Kharkiv with missiles

Russia again targets critical infrastructure in Kharkiv with missiles

16:21 17.01.2026
Critical infrastructure facility in Kharkiv significantly damaged by enemy shelling - mayor

Critical infrastructure facility in Kharkiv significantly damaged by enemy shelling - mayor

21:07 14.01.2026
Invaders drop aerial bombs on Tavriyske near Zaporizhia, injuring two residents - regional administration

Invaders drop aerial bombs on Tavriyske near Zaporizhia, injuring two residents - regional administration

11:00 13.01.2026
Russia hits Kharkiv innovative terminal of Nova Poshta, destroying cargo terminal, partially postal one

Russia hits Kharkiv innovative terminal of Nova Poshta, destroying cargo terminal, partially postal one

09:20 06.01.2026
Russia strikes hit power facility in Kharkiv, 4 settlements in region - official

Russia strikes hit power facility in Kharkiv, 4 settlements in region - official

13:32 05.01.2026
Russia attacks Kharkiv with rockets and drones

Russia attacks Kharkiv with rockets and drones

21:00 03.01.2026
URCS aid point operates over weekend in Kharkiv after Russian missile attack

URCS aid point operates over weekend in Kharkiv after Russian missile attack

11:43 03.01.2026
Number of injured in Kharkiv region rises to 30, 5 others unaccounted for – police

Number of injured in Kharkiv region rises to 30, 5 others unaccounted for – police

HOT NEWS

EU allocates first EUR 10 mln to create new Special Tribunal to prosecute Russian leaders – Kallas

President of Ukraine leaves Davos

Zelenskyy: Putin has some successes in fight for Russian frozen assets in Europe

Zelenskyy: From words about new order, we must move on to actions on land, in air, at sea

Zelenskyy criticizes West for lack of real aid to people of Belarus, Iran in fight for freedom

LATEST

At trilateral meeting on Ukraine, USA to be represented by Witkoff, Kushner – media

Zelenskyy, Parmelin discuss additional contribution from Switzerland to Ukraine Energy Support Fund

Ukraine receives energy equipment from six European countries to restore energy system – Shmyhal

Norway transfers air defense missiles from its warehouses to Ukraine last week – Defense Ministry

Lithuania sends over 90 generators to Ukraine – govt

EU allocates first EUR 10 mln to create new Special Tribunal to prosecute Russian leaders – Kallas

President of Ukraine leaves Davos

Ukrainian Red Cross Society provides assistance to victims of Russian UAV attack on Zaporizhia

Syrsky to NATO colleagues: Situation at front difficult, critical need to strengthen air shield

TEXT: Speech by President Zelenskyy at WEF2026 in Davos

AD
AD