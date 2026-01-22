Two volunteers killed at entrance to Kozacha Lopan due to Russian drone strike

On Thursday, between 11:30-12:00, the Russian Armed Forces attacked Kozacha Lopan of the Derhachi community of Kharkiv region with fpv drones, killing two volunteers, said head of the city administration Viacheslav Zadorenko.

"At the entrance to Kozacha Lopan, occupiers targeted a civilian vehicle carrying two local volunteers delivering bread to residents still living in the village. The vehicle was destroyed, and the two men inside, aged 35 and 63, were killed on the spot from their injuries," wrote Zadorenko on his Telegram channel.

He added that around the same time, a Russian drone attacked a civilian car traveling through Ruska Lozova. Two men were inside the vehicle and were able to get out in time. One of them, a 70-year-old local resident, later sought medical attention. His life is not in danger.