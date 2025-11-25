Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:07 25.11.2025

Emergency rescue operations completed in Kyiv: seven people killed, 21 injured – SES

Emergency rescue operations have been completed in Kyiv after Russian shelling, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reports.

"As a result of combined strikes, seven people died, another 21 people were injured, including one child. Emergency workers rescued 18 people, including three children," the message on the Telegram channel states.

SES psychologists provided assistance to 64 people.

In total, 177 rescuers and 42 units of SES equipment worked at various locations, including heavy engineering equipment.

Earlier, seven deaths and 20 injuries were reported.

