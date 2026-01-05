Zelenskyy announces new decisions for Ukraine's benefit

Ukraine is in communication with the US presidential team, and new decisions are expected to support Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Of course, in communication with the US President's team as well. Air defense for Ukraine, support for Ukraine. This is a daily task. And we must deliver this result every day. There will be new decisions for the sake of our country," Zelenskyy said in his Monday evening address.

"The Ukrainian negotiating team is working on a daily basis," the president added.