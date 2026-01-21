Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:37 21.01.2026

CEC proposes 6-month preparatory period after end of martial law before start of electoral process

2 min read
CEC proposes 6-month preparatory period after end of martial law before start of electoral process

The Central Election Commission (CEC) proposes to establish a 6-month preparatory period after the end of martial law and before the start of the electoral process, said the head of the Commission, Oleh Didenko.

At the same time, the website reported on Wednesday that the timelines for the election process remain unchanged—90 days for the presidential elections in Ukraine and 60 days for the parliamentary elections.

"The preparatory period is needed, in particular, to assess the possibility of holding elections in certain territories, analyze the readiness of the electoral infrastructure considering the consequences of the war, conduct the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ analysis and cost calculations for establishing additional overseas polling stations, ensure interaction between registries to update voter information, and implement other measures of the Central Election Commission," the statement said.

In addition, further liberalization of procedures for changing one’s electoral address and place of voting is proposed.

The commission suggests enshrining in law the provision that elections will not be organized or held on the territory of the Russian Federation or the Republic of Belarus, although Ukrainian voters from those countries will be able to vote in neighboring safe states.

The statement also emphasizes the need to ensure effective tools to counter foreign interference and to develop security protocols during the elections.

Tags: #elections #cec

MORE ABOUT

13:57 08.01.2026
Election proposals for wartime and post-war Ukraine due by end of Jan

Election proposals for wartime and post-war Ukraine due by end of Jan

12:32 08.01.2026
Tymoshenko calls for 'political rebuff' to discussions about elections during war

Tymoshenko calls for 'political rebuff' to discussions about elections during war

10:25 05.01.2026
One in 10 Ukrainians believe elections should be held before ceasefire – KIIS survey

One in 10 Ukrainians believe elections should be held before ceasefire – KIIS survey

19:46 25.12.2025
Working group to prepare laws on holding elections during war to meet on Dec 26 – Korniyenko

Working group to prepare laws on holding elections during war to meet on Dec 26 – Korniyenko

12:01 24.12.2025
Zelensyy: Rada can decide date of presidential elections after peace agreement signed

Zelensyy: Rada can decide date of presidential elections after peace agreement signed

10:08 24.12.2025
Zelenskyy: Ukraine may hold elections simultaneously with referendum on peace agreement

Zelenskyy: Ukraine may hold elections simultaneously with referendum on peace agreement

19:54 22.12.2025
Working group to draft bill allowing democratic elections to be held – Rada speaker

Working group to draft bill allowing democratic elections to be held – Rada speaker

13:05 22.12.2025
Working group is being formed in the Rada on possible presidential elections during martial law – MP Arakhamia

Working group is being formed in the Rada on possible presidential elections during martial law – MP Arakhamia

12:39 22.12.2025
Elections need security and legal changes – Verkhovna Rada holds the ball – CEC

Elections need security and legal changes – Verkhovna Rada holds the ball – CEC

11:00 22.12.2025
Poroshenko opposes elections during martial law, supports creation of national unity government

Poroshenko opposes elections during martial law, supports creation of national unity government

HOT NEWS

Trump: Zelenskyy and Putin’s enormous hatred, but deal may be inevitable if they aren’t foolish

Zelenskyy now in Kyiv – advisor

Trump: Ukraine was 'apple of Putin's eye,' what happened is terrible

Trump in Davos: convinced Putin wants to sign deal, Zelenskyy also wants to end this war

Ukrenergo board member Oleksiy Brekht tragically dies

LATEST

Poroshenko's enterprises install 100 MW of balancing capacity last year

CoE Committee of Ministers support creation of special tribunal for crime of aggression – Sybiha

Japanese govt to allocate $6 bln for humanitarian, technical support to Ukraine in 2026

Japanese govt to allocate $6 bln for humanitarian, technical support to Ukraine in 2026

US hands Putin draft peace plan – media

Ministry of Social Policy, World Central Kitchen provide hot meals to vulnerable categories of population in Kyiv

Dombrovskis: Ukraine's accession to EU to strengthen security, add growth potential

EUR 90 bln support package to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financial gap identified by IMF – Dombrovskis

Svyrydenko: We prepare with partners to hold Energy Ramstein in G7+ format

Trump: Zelenskyy and Putin’s enormous hatred, but deal may be inevitable if they aren’t foolish

AD
AD