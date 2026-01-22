Our main enemy is Russia - Rutte in Davos

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has stressed that NATO's main enemy is Russia, and insisted that the events surrounding Greenland should not distract attention from Ukraine.

"Our main enemy for NATO is Russia. We see that China is also building up its forces, but the main enemy is Russia," the NATO secretary general said on Thursday in Davos during a breakfast organized by the Victor Pinchuk Foundation on the margins of the World Economic Forum.

Rutte stressed that Ukraine needs urgent military support, expressing hope that "the (peace) negotiations may soon be concluded."

"I know that the European Union is providing 90 billion euros (financial support for 2026-2027 – IF-U), but we know that the funding will only arrive in April or May. But Kyiv, Kharkiv, Lviv, other cities in Ukraine are under Russian shelling. There is no water, no electricity. It is minus 20 in Kyiv right now on the street. Therefore, we need to make sure that we monitor what is happening in Ukraine, so that it does not go out of our sights (against the background of the events around Greenland – IF-U)," he noted.

The NATO Secretary General stressed that the allies will continue to provide military assistance, "We need this to continue, and that we do not lose sight of what is happening. Of course, the Ukrainians need our support. And this concerns the issue of our collective security. That is what is at stake here," Rutte said.

He also stressed that, when it comes to Greenland, it is necessary to ensure that "the Russians and the Chinese do not gain access to the Greenland economy in a military sense." "But this is not a question of Greenland and the Arctic, but of how we can defend ourselves against our enemies," he said.