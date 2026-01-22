Ukrainians released from illegal detention in Venezuela – FM Sybiha

Three Ukrainian citizens illegally detained in Venezuela have been released and are now safe and on their way to reunification with their families.

"Three Ukrainian citizens illegally detained in Venezuela have been released. They are now safe and on their way to reunification with their families. This was made possible thanks to the coordinated efforts of Ukrainian diplomats and the support of the United States and our European partners," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said in a post on the social network X.

Protecting the rights and interests of Ukrainians abroad remains one of the main priorities of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs: "We are making every effort to ensure that Ukrainian citizens, wherever they are, feel the support and protection of their state."