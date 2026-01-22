Interfax-Ukraine
Emergency power outages introduced in several regions of Ukraine due to Russian attacks - Ukrenergo

Emergency power outages have been introduced in several regions of Ukraine due to complications in the power system caused by the consequences of Russian shelling, National Power Company (NPC) Ukrenergo has said.

"Due to the complicated situation in the power system caused by the consequences of Russian shelling, emergency power outages have been introduced in several regions of Ukraine," the company said in a statement.

The press service of Ukrenergo reports that the previously announced power outage schedules are currently not in effect and that energy workers are working to restore stable power supply as soon as possible.

The company noted that the emergency power outages will be canceled after the situation in the power system stabilizes and that the situation may change.

