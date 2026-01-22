Stubb not sure Russia will approve 20-point plan, calls for increased pressure

Photo: https://www.pap.pl

Russia is unlikely to agree to the 20-point plan that is part of the agreement to end the Russian-Ukrainian war and therefore assistance to Ukraine should be increased, Finnish President Alexander Stubb has

"I think that in this particular situation we will be in a situation where Ukraine, the US and Europe will fully agree that this is a good package, which I think contains the elements for a lasting peace. But here I come to my second point, which is that I am not convinced that Russia will approve this, and this worries me, and so I fully agree with Mark (NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte - IF-U) that this is not the end. Now we need to focus on the present and the immediate future, and on how we can provide, support and help Ukraine," Stubb said at the Ukraine Breakfast in Davos on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum on Thursday, organized by the Victor Pinchuk Foundation.

At the same time, regarding the Russian-Ukrainian war, the Finnish president expressed surprise "both at the international discourse and perhaps at some of the things we hear from the US as well."

"From a military point of view, there seems to be a perception that Russia is winning. I strongly disagree with that... On top of that, the Russian economy is suffering - zero growth, there are no more reserves. If inflation continues to grow at the level it has been this year, then inflation this year will be 30%. Add to that 16% interest rates. I don't think the argument that Russia doesn't want to end the war because it believes it can move forward is convincing. I think the argument that Russia doesn't want to end this war because it is too expensive for Putin, he won't be able to pay the Russian soldiers," he said.

"How can we get Russia to end this war? And there are only two things we can do. One, continue to provide Ukraine with everything we can. And two, put more economic pressure on Russia. And then we will see that Ukraine ultimately wins this war," Stubb said.