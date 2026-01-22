Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:47 22.01.2026

Stubb not sure Russia will approve 20-point plan, calls for increased pressure

2 min read
Stubb not sure Russia will approve 20-point plan, calls for increased pressure
Photo: https://www.pap.pl

Russia is unlikely to agree to the 20-point plan that is part of the agreement to end the Russian-Ukrainian war and therefore assistance to Ukraine should be increased, Finnish President Alexander Stubb has

"I think that in this particular situation we will be in a situation where Ukraine, the US and Europe will fully agree that this is a good package, which I think contains the elements for a lasting peace. But here I come to my second point, which is that I am not convinced that Russia will approve this, and this worries me, and so I fully agree with Mark (NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte - IF-U) that this is not the end. Now we need to focus on the present and the immediate future, and on how we can provide, support and help Ukraine," Stubb said at the Ukraine Breakfast in Davos on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum on Thursday, organized by the Victor Pinchuk Foundation.

At the same time, regarding the Russian-Ukrainian war, the Finnish president expressed surprise "both at the international discourse and perhaps at some of the things we hear from the US as well."

"From a military point of view, there seems to be a perception that Russia is winning. I strongly disagree with that... On top of that, the Russian economy is suffering - zero growth, there are no more reserves. If inflation continues to grow at the level it has been this year, then inflation this year will be 30%. Add to that 16% interest rates. I don't think the argument that Russia doesn't want to end the war because it believes it can move forward is convincing. I think the argument that Russia doesn't want to end this war because it is too expensive for Putin, he won't be able to pay the Russian soldiers," he said.

"How can we get Russia to end this war? And there are only two things we can do. One, continue to provide Ukraine with everything we can. And two, put more economic pressure on Russia. And then we will see that Ukraine ultimately wins this war," Stubb said.

Tags: #stubb

MORE ABOUT

18:12 02.01.2026
Finland’s President to take part in meeting of Coalition of Willing in Paris on Jan 6

Finland’s President to take part in meeting of Coalition of Willing in Paris on Jan 6

18:34 26.12.2025
Zelenskyy: Ukraine now prepares for meetings, talks in USA, our teams make significant progress

Zelenskyy: Ukraine now prepares for meetings, talks in USA, our teams make significant progress

11:27 15.12.2025
Zelenskyy meets with Finnish president in Berlin

Zelenskyy meets with Finnish president in Berlin

11:04 15.12.2025
Finnish president in Germany for Trump envoy meeting, skipped formal talks

Finnish president in Germany for Trump envoy meeting, skipped formal talks

15:32 13.12.2025
Stubb to take part in Ukraine peace talks in Berlin on Dec 15 – media

Stubb to take part in Ukraine peace talks in Berlin on Dec 15 – media

17:37 10.12.2025
Zelenskyy coordinates diplomatic efforts with President of Finland

Zelenskyy coordinates diplomatic efforts with President of Finland

20:41 09.12.2025
Ukraine, USA discuss three documents to achieve peace – Stubb

Ukraine, USA discuss three documents to achieve peace – Stubb

11:45 01.12.2025
Zelenskyy coordinates peace talks with Finnish president, European partners

Zelenskyy coordinates peace talks with Finnish president, European partners

11:27 24.11.2025
Zelenskyy after conversation with Stubb: every joint action with our partners must be carefully thought out, decisions must be realistic

Zelenskyy after conversation with Stubb: every joint action with our partners must be carefully thought out, decisions must be realistic

10:09 24.11.2025
Geneva talks a step forward, but important issues remain – Stubb

Geneva talks a step forward, but important issues remain – Stubb

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy already in Davos – press secretary

Zelenskyy on his way to Davos – advisor

Creation of tariff-free zone in Ukraine could be 'game changing' for country's economy - Witkoff

Witkoff at Ukrainian breakfast in Davos announces visit to Moscow on Friday to end war

Witkoff pleased with meeting with Ukraine team in Davos

LATEST

Supreme Court dismisses cassation appeal against claim to NVMK for canceling the construction work permit

Zelenskyy signs decrees on state awards: awardees incl Finnish PM, FMs of Lithuania, Austria

Energy specialists develop some technical solutions to allow transition from emergency outages to strict but predictable schedules – minister

We will see the results of EU accession in 10 years – Dpty PM Kachka

Cabinet dismisses 5 deputy defense ministers

Zelenskyy already in Davos – press secretary

Zelenskyy on his way to Davos – advisor

Creation of tariff-free zone in Ukraine could be 'game changing' for country's economy – Witkoff

Ukraine corrects July error with NABU, partners should correct errors regarding non-delivery of missiles – Dpty PM Kachka

War between Russia and Ukraine will not end in a win-win situation - Advisor to British PM Powell

AD
AD