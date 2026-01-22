Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:15 22.01.2026

Ukrainian delegation discusses Ukraine's recovery with U.S. BlackRock

A Ukrainian delegation led by Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, along with Davyd Arakhamia and Oleksandr Kamyshin, held a meeting in Davos with representatives of BlackRock, one of the world's largest U.S. investment companies, which is involved in plans for Ukraine's economic recovery.

"Together with Davyd Arakhamia and Oleksandr Kamyshin, we held meetings with colleagues from BlackRock, one of the world's largest U.S. investment companies, which is involved in plans for Ukraine's recovery and economic revival. I also held meetings with the prime ministers of Norway and Qatar. Separately, a meeting took place with U.S. partners – Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff," Umerov said in a Telegram post.

The key topics of discussion were economic development, post-war recovery, and security guarantees. Partners were informed about the latest Russian strikes on civilian infrastructure, in particular the situation in Kyiv, where millions of people were left without electricity and heating as a result of the attacks.

"We continue working with our partners, combining the defense of the country today with laying the groundwork for its recovery tomorrow," Umerov said.

Tags: #davos #blackrock

