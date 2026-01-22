Interfax-Ukraine
09:31 22.01.2026

Russian UAV slams into high-rise building in Odesa region, 58 residents evacuated – official

On Thursday night, an apartment building in the Odessa region was damaged by a Russian strike drone attack, from which 58 residents, including eight children, were evacuated, according to the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper.

"The enemy drone hit between the 18th and 19th floors of the apartment building, without further detonation. The facade and glazing of the building, as well as parked cars, were damaged," Kiper reported on Thursday morning.

According to him, 58 people were evacuated from the building, including eight children. Data on the injured have not yet been received, the information is being clarified.

