Zelenskyy now in Kyiv – advisor

Photo: @V_Zelenskiy_official Telegram

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is currently in Kyiv, said presidential communications advisor Dmytro Lytvyn.

As reported, U.S. President Donald Trump said during an address at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss resort of Davos on Wednesday that he plans to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later in the day. "I'm dealing with president Putin, and he wants to make a deal, I believe. I'm dealing with President Zelenskyy, and I think he wants to make a deal. I'm meeting him today," he said.

Zelenskyy said on January 20 that he might attend the World Economic Forum in Davos if documents were ready for signing or if there was a decision on additional air defense systems.