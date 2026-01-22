Ukraine destroys 80 of 94 Russian UAVs, overnight, hits at 10 locations – Air Force

As of 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, the Defense Forces neutralized 80 enemy UAVs out of 94 that attacked Ukraine, and 10 strike UAVs were hit at 10 locations, the press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"On the night of January 22 (from 6:00 p.m. on January 21), the enemy attacked with 94 strike UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera type and drones of other types from the directions: Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Chauda, Gvardiyske – temporarily occupied Crimea, about 55 of them – Shahed UAVs," the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Telegram.

It is reported that according to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense systems shot down/suppressed 80 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera and other types of drones.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.